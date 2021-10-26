Reaching new horizons

Christian Didier reflects on his career and aspirations as a professional tennis player

Christian made history as the first Malaysian to play at the Grand Slam. — PHOTO COURTESY OF ASICS MALAYSIA

CHRISTIAN DIDIER has made quite an name for himself as a young professional tennis player. Ever since his career started in 2017, the 20-year-old has been making headlines for his impressive string of achievements. The ultimate highlight of his career thus far is being the first Malaysian to play at the Grand Slam. Christian’s passion for the sport blossomed at the tender age of 11. “I used to be a soccer player when I was younger. I played soccer for my school, the state and at one point for the Malaysian Under-11 [team]. “But one day, my dad suggested I play tennis and I immediately fell in love with the sport,” said the Sabah native excitedly in our recent conversation.

Unfortunately, the past two years have not been productive for him given the current circumstances. “This is the first time in my career that I have been staying in one place for two years. I usually travel every two weeks. So, I have been mentally training myself to focus on the future – what my future is going to be like. It has been tough but I think it has also been two years of maturing due to the pandemic.” What is the highlight in your career thus far? “I think my highlight is when, at 18, I became the first Malaysian to make it to the Grand Slam. The journey through that process of competing in the Grand Slam in Australia Open and being around well-known players like Novak Djokovic in the same tournament – yeah, it is definitely my biggest highlight.” Have you ever had any terrible tennis-related injuries? “Fortunately, I do not get injured a lot. Even if I get injured, I would quickly recover because I am the type of person to know when to stop and when not to. So, I think it is not really physical injuries for me, but more mental. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to experience success from very early on. But it can be difficult at times to get back up when I experience failure.”