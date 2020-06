SO you want to read books. Going out to a book store is not an option, but you really want to be able to tell your friends that you’ve become well-read during the movement control order (MCO). There is a way, and it won’t cost you a cent. All you need is your smartphone and an internet connection.

E-books

If you only know of one resource of e-books, let it be Project Gutenberg (gutenberg.org). Within its servers are over 60,000 free eBooks which include much of the world’s greatest literature, some of which are copyright-free.

“No fee, registration, or special app required,” exclaims the Project Gutenberg homepage.

Inside you will find classics such as Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austine, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, the works of Edgar Allan Poe, and much, much more.

The nature of the collection, being books of classical literature, means that this resource is also perfect for students, as these are the works of some of the most celebrated wordsmiths in the world.

For the best experience on mobile, go to m.gutenberg.org on your favourite mobile web browser. Pick a book and scroll down. Look for the HTML version of the book under the download section and tap that to start reading. Just pinch and zoom if you need a larger font.

Past the Download section lies the Similar Books section, where you can pick your next recommended read.