Ready for revenge

Lee Ji-ah is back with another action packed series

KIM SOON-OK, a writer from the hugely successful series Penthouse, and Choi Young-hoon are the creator and director of the new Korean thriller Pandora: Benath the Paradise, which is now available on Disney+. Lee Ji-ah, Lee Sang-yoon, Jang Hee-jin, Park Ki-woong, and Bong Tae-gyu are among the stars in the drama. This series is a story of retribution, centred around a woman who – after losing her memory and learning that her ‘ideal’ life is fake – sets out to discover the truth behind it. Tae-ra, portrayed by Lee Ji-ah, finds a defect in her life despite everything appearing to be flawless. After regaining her memory and experiencing a startling recollection from the past, she decides to plan a violent vengeance and defend her family from an unidentified threat.

While things have only barely begun (the show premiered on March 11), it already seems as though we will be treated to a gripping tale of retribution, treachery, and misery. Here’s the thing: I already know that this series is going to be intense, but I did not anticipate that it would begin this way. It’s already too much for me to handle after reviewing just four episodes. It might get a little overwhelming to watch for those who are unfamiliar with the creator’s approach. Even though I eventually got the hang of it, in the first few episodes, the narrative shown seemed like too much of a muddle.

And no, it isn’t a bad thing. With several twists coming afterward, I know this is about to get much better. But, I must admit that because of the excessive editing, the action scenes and camera work are a little tiresome to watch. The actors did a good job of portraying their roles. I have to add that Chae-rin from K-pop group Cherry Bullet performed a fantastic job. She played the younger Hong Tae-ra, who is a skilled fighter and trained assassin. She performed all the action scenes with ease. Despite the fact that her scenes were brief, she left behind some unforgettable sequences. At first glance, Lee Ji-ah’s character seems like a sweetheart, but after learning about her background, she emerges as a more brash and cold person who would stop at nothing to defend her family.

Kim Sun Deok, the director of Hanwool Mental Hospital, is currently regarded as the main female villain. We see her employing a bunch of goons to find Tae-ra and capture her. She is portrayed as if she would go all out to achieve her goals. If we find it difficult to ‘enjoy’ the villain’s scenes, she is obviously winning. I could see myself rolling my eyes every time she appeared on screen as I saw her combative persona. I also mistrust Jae-hyun (Lee Sang-yoon) for some reason. I mean, I can’t help but make myself suspect all these characters from the series, especially regarding a man who runs for president merely to ‘protect his wife’ as a reason, given my experience witnessing how far insane vengeance storylines can go with all the surprising twists.