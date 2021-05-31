Ready for Ten

THE way to a man’s heart is via the stomach. Or his ear, with a good song. Like all young girls, Lyn Wen Ten developed a crush, and used her musical gifts to impress her object of admiration.

It was such experiences that solidified her bond with music, said the 21-year-old college freshie who is already known in indie circles as an upcoming singer-songwriter.

According to those around her, Lyn Wen has always had a flair for a tune. Her parents used to send the budding talent to musical auditions.

Her brand of music evolved over the years. It began with acoustic. During the lockdown, she began to experiment with music atmosphere using a pad, synthesizer, vocal harmonies and an electric guitar.

“I would say my appreciation and relationship with music really grew stronger when I learnt how to play musical instruments,” said Lyn Wen.

She transitioned from the ukulele to the guitar at the age of 16. Her dad was an avid fan of playing blues on the guitar. Finding an instrument to practise on around the house was easy.

“The first guitar that I’ve ever owned was an acoustic Morrison guitar gifted by my high school friends. I appreciate them so much for it,” said Lyn Wen.

She marks 2016 as a high point. That year, she wrote so many songs she cannot remember exactly which one was the first.

But the most memorable was a composition for a McDonald’s competition.

“It was to win a burger or something.”