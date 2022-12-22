Ready for the challenge

Cisco aims to break into the indie music scene with a fresh concept centred on nostalgia

For Cisco, music has always been about the unfettered ability to express oneself in a way that evokes a world without boundaries or limitations. – ALL PIX BY CISCO

WITH musical gigs and concerts able to take place around the country these days, the local independent music industry continues to attract a growing number of performers from every corner who are seeking to find their own niche. In the meantime, Cisco, a young local indie band established during the pandemic outbreak, has constructed its own strategy to penetrate the scene with its distinctive style. Hailing from the city of Ipoh, Cisco consists of Syed Faiz (vocals/guitars), Aiman (bass), Naquib (lead guitars), and Nik Aqil (drums). The band concentrates primarily on pop, jazz, funk, with the occasional ballad. Several Cisco members have backgrounds and prior experience in the local music industry, and the band aims to fill the void in the indie music scene with a unique approach that combines a sense of nostalgia with an infusion of their personal life tales, whether it be in the lyrics or the compositions of their music.

Bassist Aiman told theSun in a recent interview that Cisco will definitely value quality above everything else. With the band still in its nascent stage, they believe that they have a lot to add to the local indie scene, and strive to succeed. “We are focusing not just on how to gain the audience, but also on how to build a respectable image and reputation for our band,” Aiman explained. “We are in the midst of creating more songs, at the same time building our momentum in the industry since the things we’re doing are no different from others, and we believe that one day, people would look up to our pieces and draw inspiration from it. More precisely, we educate them with our songs.” Despite the fact that they currently face many challenges as an up-and-coming band, Aiman believes they would do everything possible to make their dreams come true. Cisco’s standout track, Ilham Dari Silam, officially debuted in October – although the band first released a demo version of the song in June 2021 – and is already making waves. The band has a relatively short discography, with only two YouTube demos and three official releases. According to Aiman, the song was written by the band’s frontman Syed, who previously had been in four different bands, bringing inspiration from the past for a brighter future. “Ilham Dari Silam exists in a place where our past, present, and future coexist to enhance the development of a solid relationship core,” Aiman said. “There is no greater learning curve that we can gain knowledge from, other than our own past.”

In a June 2021 interview with music news portal MAMY (Music Addicts Malaysia), Aiman mentioned that he felt the song related to his situation with his former band, Loko. “II didn’t compose this song, but it’s almost destiny that it exists, regardless of what occurred between me and someone else,” he said. Aiman remarked, in response to a question about shows and gigs, that the band had numerous unplugged performances, most of which took place in their home city of Ipoh, with only a handful of shows in Kuala Lumpur. Cisco is currently working on increasing their level of exposure, and is composing and producing songs which they hope will encourage more organisers to invite them for gigs. Aiman claimed he has also sent their band’s profile to a number of organisers for future shows. “Organisers typically seek a band that can draw a large crowd to generate profits, which is perfectly fine,” he added. “If we were to compete for that slot, it would be a waste of time because we know we won’t get it. However, if the organisers are seeking performers that provide quality, we could supply that. “Finding such an organiser, though, can be challenging because they also want to make a profit, thus crowd attendance is still an essential factor. It really is a mutual provision.”