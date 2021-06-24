Ready to soar

THE e-Sports community in Malaysia has been enjoying some much-deserved attention in recent years, with the government allocating RM15 million towards the development of the sport for 2021 alone.

But while the attention is usually focused on PC gaming in the global Esports community, mobile gaming is fast catching up. In fact, one of the biggest PC games in recent years, League of Legends, released a much-anticipated mobile version called League of Legends: Wild Rift in March this year.

Here in Malaysia, the Wild Rift fever is growing, with the recently concluded ESL Malaysia “Wild Rift SEA Icon Series MY Summer Season” crowning Berjaya Dragons as the national champions.

The Dragons defeated long-time rivals Geek Fam 4-1 in the finals, and earned themselves a spot to represent the nation at the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup 2021, which ends this Sunday.

theSun recently had the opportunity to speak to members of the Berjaya Dragons team via video call from their gaming house in Selangor, as they were busy training for the upcoming competition.

The seven-member team comprises team leader and coach Chilly, Sagi, zSune, Karuto, Nenas, Winter and TaintedOnes, all talented and experienced Esports athletes who are looking forward to getting a chance to prove themselves on the regional stage.

When asked about their Open Series win, Chilly said: “(How we felt about) the win was more of a sense of ‘finally’, as it was our first (definitive) win against Geek Fam. So, it felt like all of our hard work finally paid off.”

The Dragons and Geek Fam have been rivals in the Esports arena for some time, and it had been a struggle for the Dragons to beat them during previous Wild Rift best-of-five competitions. Thus, it was satisfying to finally defeat them in such an important match up.

The win in the mobile gaming arena is especially important for the team as most of them started out playing on the PC. And almost all of them have experience playing the League of Legends PC game, and were easily able to adapt to Wild Rift.