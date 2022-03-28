Real-life ghost hunter

LYFE talks to paranormal broadcaster Moskito about his work and his most chilling supernatural experience

SYAFIQ a.k.a Moskito is a full-time paranormal broadcaster who’s travelled all over Malaysia in search of ghosts with his paranormal team, Team Kito. His interest in this area started when he first visited Pulau Pangkor for vacation. “While I was scouting for resorts to check in, I experienced an eerie feeling when I came across one of the resorts, so I got the idea to explore the place at night,” said Syafiq. Instead of being afraid of the eerieness, he decided to face it head-on. “I visited the place alone that very night, bringing along with only one lamp,” he explained. Apparently, the thrill he felt during the experience encouraged him to embark on his paranormal adventures. Since then, he has been livestreaming his paranormal adventures on Bigo Live.

The paranormal broadcaster also told us about one of his scariest ghoulish moments – which was caught on camera. “[It] was when I visited Gunung Jerai in Kedah, together with two of my fellow Bigo Live broadcasters, Bosswan and Loy Ahmad. “While we were broadcasting the adventure live on Bigo, we saw and captured the figure of an old man standing in a corner with blood dripping all over his body.” Surely, all these adrenaline-filled moments would scare scare someone out of their wits, especially when done daily. When we asked him if there was any incident that made him want to stop the paranormal live streams, he told us: “There are definitely moments when I felt like giving up, especially after I experienced my production crew having a hysterical attack at a haunted location.” ‘Hysteria’ is the psychogenic involuntary loss of neurological function, and may show signs of dissociative reactions, including paralysis, shortness of breath, anxiety, fainting, spasms, convulsive fits, and even vomiting. “Since that day, I decided to limit the number of people involved when I conduct my paranormal adventures to avoid any disturbances and putting my team’s lives at risk,” explained Syafiq. He also experienced another unpleasant moment during one of his livestreams. “Another incident that almost made me call it quits was when an unusual force pushed me off from the third floor in one of the locations I visited.”