Real-life ghost hunter

SYAFIQ a.k.a Moskito is a full-time paranormal broadcaster who’s travelled all over Malaysia in search of ghosts with his paranormal team, Team Kito. His interest in this area started when he first visited Pulau Pangkor for vacation.
“While I was scouting for resorts to check in, I experienced an eerie feeling when I came across one of the resorts, so I got the idea to explore the place at night,” said Syafiq. Instead of being afraid of the eerieness, he decided to face it head-on.
“I visited the place alone that very night, bringing along with only one lamp,” he explained. Apparently, the thrill he felt during the experience encouraged him to embark on his paranormal adventures.
Since then, he has been livestreaming his paranormal adventures on Bigo Live.
The paranormal broadcaster also told us about one of his scariest ghoulish moments – which was caught on camera.
“[It] was when I visited Gunung Jerai in Kedah, together with two of my fellow Bigo Live broadcasters, Bosswan and Loy Ahmad.
“While we were broadcasting the adventure live on Bigo, we saw and captured the figure of an old man standing in a corner with blood dripping all over his body.”
Surely, all these adrenaline-filled moments would scare scare someone out of their wits, especially when done daily. When we asked him if there was any incident that made him want to stop the paranormal live streams, he told us: “There are definitely moments when I felt like giving up, especially after I experienced my production crew having a hysterical attack at a haunted location.”
‘Hysteria’ is the psychogenic involuntary loss of neurological function, and may show signs of dissociative reactions, including paralysis, shortness of breath, anxiety, fainting, spasms, convulsive fits, and even vomiting.
“Since that day, I decided to limit the number of people involved when I conduct my paranormal adventures to avoid any disturbances and putting my team’s lives at risk,” explained Syafiq.
He also experienced another unpleasant moment during one of his livestreams.
“Another incident that almost made me call it quits was when an unusual force pushed me off from the third floor in one of the locations I visited.”
He also shared: “I find my haunted spots via the internet. I look for information about dilapidated buildings and get suggestions from my viewers on Bigo Live.”
Of course, many Malaysians have their own ghost stories, so there must be plenty of supernatural hotspots in Malaysia for his team to explore. He explained that many locals have also reached out to him, telling him about the haunted spots in their area.
So obviously, we asked for his opinion for the most haunted spot in Selangor. “From my experience, I would say that the scariest place in Selangor is Bungalow Farah in Bukit Tunku. Bungalow Farah got its name because apparently a child named Farah was brutally murdered by her own aunt [there]. Allegedly, the child’s head was never found, and was believed to be buried around the bungalow.”
As a full-time paranormal broadcaster who livestreams from midnight to 4am daily, Syafiq shared that he didn’t have a consistent sleep schedule. Usually, he would go to bed after 7am and wake up at around 2pm.
Even so, Syafiq believes that his current job has not affected his health so far.
“I take extra care of my health by balancing work and rest. I work at night and rest in the day. The only thing I’m worried about is injuries, so I have to take extra care during my paranormal hunts and I try very hard not to get injured during livestreams.”
His future goal is to explore haunted locations in neighbouring countries and right now, he has his eyes set on Indonesia. An adventurous person, he’s open to travel to anywhere in the world in search for the best paranormal experience.