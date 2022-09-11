Rebel Wilson introduces baby girl, born via surrogate

Wilson, 42, said she will be forever grateful to everyone that was involved, as becoming a mum “has been years in the making”.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,“ Wilson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn.

The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actress announced on Monday that she welcomed her first child via surrogate.

ACTRESS Rebel Wilson has come out to dispel rumours that she got engaged, and also dropped some other really big news: she is now a mother.

She went on to personally thank her “gorgeous surrogate that carried (Royce) and birthed her with such grace and care”.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The best gift!”

The Australian star has been candid about her journey to motherhood.

She visited a fertility doctor in 2019 to freeze her eggs and was told she'd have a better chance if she lost weight. Wilson, who has polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can affect fertility, prioritised her health and fitness and lost around 36kg.

“I thought of a future child's needs [and] that really inspired me to get healthier,” Wilson told in a May interview.

“It's great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors. I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39, so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who've been successful. Look at Janet Jackson; it’s pretty inspiring.”

In the same interview, she also said that if she ever meets the right person, they should be able to fit in with whatever is going on at point, and in the following month, Wilson revealed that she has a new partner; jewelry and clothing designer Ramona Agruma.

Over the weekend, Wilson had to set the record straight that they were not engaged amid multiple reports that they were betrothed.