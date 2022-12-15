Rebel Wilson recalls concussion wake-up call

REBEL WILSON revealed to Yahoo Entertainment that a concussion she had five years ago made her prioritise her health.

While filming Isn’t It Romantic in 2017, the 42-year-old actress slipped and fell on a grass hill and lost consciousness.

“I didn’t realise how prevalent it is,“ Wilson recalled.

“Half of the people who think that they might have a concussion actually don’t get any kind of medical assistance.”

She added: “The biggest regret I have is that I was kind of pressured to go back to work after I had a concussion.”

Since a concussion is an invisible injury, Wilson added that she “looked normal” and was pressured to return to set and worked “a full 16 hour day” despite having a terrible headache which lasted days.

“Knowing what I know now I would’ve rested,“ she admitted.

Now, Wilson is partnering with Concussion Awareness Now, a programme from Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America, for a new PSA encouraging people to “seek medical treatment” if they hit their head and “to not feel embarrassed or silly.”

After the incident, she launched her year of health in 2020 and now her priorities have “100 percent” shifted again as she recently welcomed daughter Royce Lillian.

“I’m realising I can only like do jobs now if I really, really want to do them. I love what I do, but my daughter is now first priority and so I wanna just spend as much time with her as I can,“ the Pitch Perfect star said.