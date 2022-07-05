Rebel Wilson shares body positivity after recent weight gain

REBEL WILSON is again getting candid about her weight journey. The Pitch Perfect star, who lost over 36kg, has opened up about her recent weight gain during a holiday trip.

Wilson took to Instagram to share the update, along with an inspiring message.

“I just noticed I put on 3kg’s on my holiday. I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort ... I've lost all self-control,” the actress said in her social media post.

“But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthily and love myself.”

The star added: “It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much.

“But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you.”

Wilson then concluded her post with a gentle self-love reminder: “Just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you.”

Since 2020, the actress has been documenting her health and wellness journey on social media. Considering her goal to become a mother, Wilson took it upon herself to publicly embark on the journey.

In fact, she was advised by her fertility doctor to do so to increase her chance of pregnancy. Speaking with People magazine, she revealed that “he looked me up and down and said, ‘You’d do much better if you were healthier.”

“I was taken aback, I thought, ‘Oh God, this guy’s so rude’.”

But after much reflection, she realised he was right as she was ”carrying around a lot of excess weight” and begin her weight loss journey.

However, she was quick to note her focus was not to reach a certain weight, but rather to be the healthiest version of herself.