Red Dead Redemption gets a new release

ORIGINALLY released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, Red Dead Redemption has stayed in those dusty prison cells for well over a decade.

Now, Rockstar Games will be re-releasing the game on two modern gaming platforms – the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The game will be released digitally on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 on Aug 17, while a physical release is planned two months later, on Oct 13.

Red Dead Redemption is a Western story based on former outlaw and gang member John Marston, who is forced into working for the US government to track down former gang members. The bleak, grim and deathly serious game is set against the end of the American frontier of gunslingers and outlaws.

The re-release will also include the off-kilter, supernatural “Undead Nightmare” expansion, which brought zombies into an alternate timeline of the game.

It will also include the game’s bonus content from the “Game of the Year” edition.

During its initial release and in the years that followed, Red Dead Redemption was a critical and commercial blockbuster that went on to rake in all sorts of game of the year awards, and was widely praised for its writing, characters and gunplay.

Over the decade, the game sold more than 23 million copies.

In 2018, the game saw a sequel – Red Dead Redemption 2. Set chronologically before the first game, the second game was even better received than its predecessor, ultimately shipping over 50 million units.

The porting of the game to the Nintendo Switch and PS4 is handled by Double Eleven Studios.