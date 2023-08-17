Rediscovering childhood joy

A nostalgia-fuelled ranking of PlayStation 2 games

The PS2 has remained the best-selling console for over two decades. –Thexboxhub

WHILE perusing the app store for potential new game downloads, I came across several titles that I had previously enjoyed on my PlayStation 2 (PS2) console during my childhood. This encounter unexpectedly evoked a strong sense of nostalgia, prompting a flood of memories related to those gaming experiences from my earlier days. In light of this, I came up with a ranking of the top games I used to play, and the results have revealed a great deal of exceptional choices. Given the extensive array of available games, identifying the definitive best is a challenging task. Nevertheless, having deliberated upon the matter, I present to you the top five enduring classics that have significantly influenced the realm of gaming, a sentiment that resonates with my own experiences as well.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) Let’s kick off the list with one of the most iconic titles in gaming history, GTA San Andreas, an undeniable favourite among gamers and individuals alike. After Grand Theft Auto 3, Rockstar North’s first 3D game, this game has dominated open-world games. Set in San Andreas, a state with three cities loosely modelled after Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, the game allowed players to explore the vast open-world environment while following CJ (Carl Johnson) and his clan through gang warfare, intense police pursuits, impossible missions, and more. While every game in the GTA series qualifies as a classic, San Andreas stands out as a solid and unforgettable open-world masterpiece, representing the pinnacle of gaming on the PlayStation 2.

Resident Evil: 4 (2005) Resident Evil 4’s over-the-shoulder perspective and intense action sequences revolutionised the survival horror genre. As Leon S. Kennedy, the players were confronted with grotesque horrors while attempting to save the president’s daughter, Ashley Graham. Developed by Capcom, the game marked a departure from traditional zombie foes, introducing the intelligent and coordinated Los Ganados, capable even of wielding weaponry. With graphics that stood out for their era, Resident Evil 4 presented a truly remarkable experience, whose excellence is in need of timeless preservation. Recently, Capcom unveiled a remake of this iconic title, featuring an updated narrative, enhanced visuals, fresh characters, a reimagined cast, and modified gameplay, tailored for contemporary console platforms like PS5 and Xbox.

Batman Begins (2005) Batman Begins is an exciting and immersive video game that puts players in the shoes of the legendary and iconic Dark Knight. Developed by Eurocom and published by Electronic Arts, the game offers an engaging experience that captures the essence of Batman’s world. One of the standout features of Batman Begins is its gripping storyline, which draws inspiration from the acclaimed movie of the same name. Players follow Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman as he takes on the criminal underworld of Gotham City. The narrative is well-paced and captures the Batman franchise’s dark and gritty tone. The gameplay mechanics in Batman Begins are a blend of stealth, combat, and puzzle-solving elements. Players use Batman’s gadgets, stealth, and combat skills to defeat enemies and navigate challenging environments. The game empowers and rewards players who strategise and outwit their opponents.

Bully (2006) Another captivating open-world game developed by Rockstar Vancouver set at Bullworth Academy, players step into the shoes of rebellious teenager Jimmy Hopkins. The game skilfully combines humour, satire, and relatable high school scenarios, offering a diverse range of activities, missions, and interactions. While the game’s controls and camera angles can be a bit challenging at times, Bully shines with its nostalgic visuals, engaging gameplay, and catchy story, making it a must-play title for those seeking a lighthearted and enjoyable gaming experience. Although Bully contains some violence, it is fundamentally a game that empowers players to stand up against bullying, foster connections among different social groups, and enforce attendance and adherence to rules.