Reel life masters

Here are some of the most influencial martial artists working in movies today

THE popularity of martial arts sky-rocketed in the 1970s and 1980s because to well-known actors like Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, and others. Check out our list of favourite martial artists, who all hail from different countries and different martial arts backgrounds. Tony Jaa Tatchakorn Yeerum, also referred to as Tony Jaa, is a Thai actor and martial artist. He is renowned for his acrobatic and stunt work in movies and is a master of the ancient Thai martial art of Muay Boran. He started out as a stuntman and combat choreographer, but has since moved on to become a film director now. At the age of 15, he was selected to be a stuntman after beginning his martial arts training at a local temple. He was given a scholarship to study Judo, Muay Thai, Wushu, Muay Boran, and Taekwondo at the Khon Kaen Physical Education College. He is know well known by people around the world as one of the greatest martial artists.

Ray Park Actor Ray Park is also a skilled gymnast and martial artist. As a young lad, he started learning the martial art of Wushu, and in the first World Wushu Championship in Beijing, he was the first European to place in the top seven. Before deciding to focus on acting, he participated in a number of martial arts tournaments. Ray’s exceptional martial arts abilities prevented him from being cast as a fight double and allowed him to land the role of Darth Maul in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Ray soon rose to fame as one of the leading characters, giving up his stuntman aspirations to become an action star instead.

Scott Adkins Scott Edward Adkins is an actor, stuntman, and martial artist. At the age of 10, he developed an interest in martial arts, and at the age of 16, he began training in Taekwando and kick-boxing. Before focusing on acting, he originally worked as a kick-boxing teacher for a professional karate organisation. The role that Adkins is most known for is that of Yuri Boyka in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing. Boyka’s extensive skill set could be brought to life because to Adkins’ familiarity with many different martial art disciplines.

Vidyut Jammwal Vidyut is an actor and martial artist from India. He practises the Kerala martial art style known as Kalaripayattu. He has portrayed a number of notable characters in Indian films and is most recognised for his action roles. He is an expert in the martial arts, and also one of the sexiest guys in India, according to the Indian media, enabling him to land innumerable chances abroad.

Johnny Tri Nguyen Johnny is an American actor and martial artist who was born in Vietnam. At the age of nine, he went to America and became a member in the US national martial arts team. He then worked as a stuntman in Hollywood. In Spider-Man 2, he played the part of Spider-Man as a stunt double. Then, in order to advance his acting profession, he went back to Vietnam. He also co-directed and co-wrote The Rebel, a martial arts film that became an instant smash, which was his debut film in a leading role.

Donnie Yen One of the best martial artists is Donnie Yen, a multiple World Wushu Tournament champion. He is a Hong Kong native who has achieved enormous success as both a martial artist and an actor. He began mastering several combat techniques at an early age, including western boxing, Taekwando, and karate. The actor has also received several accolades for his choreography in his films. He is credited for changing cinema by introducing mixed martial arts on the big screen, through the choreography in his movies.