Reeves returns to Matrix as ‘vulnerable’ Neo

NEO has officially returned to the Matrix! After 18 long years, Keanu Reeves has reprised the role as the iconic character in The Matrix Resurrections. But this time around, Reeves is showing a new side to Neo.

“I don’t know if he’s weak, but I would say that he’s vulnerable,” said the actor in a recent interview.

Reeves continued, “He’s in a vulnerable state and trying to figure out how to make it better.”

As fans may recall, Neo sacrifices himself to defeat Agent Smith at the end of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Hence, this newly resurrected Neo returns as a different man trying to navigate his way through the Matrix. While this may be a struggle for Neo, Reeves personally enjoyed exploring Neo’s newfound vulnerability.

“I love suffering in characters and in stories – it’s really fun to play,” shared Reeves with a sly grin. “I think it’s something we can all relate to taking on and trying to change one’s circumstances in a positive way.

“So, it was fun to play Thomas Anderson and Neo in all of his ‘weakness’.”

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss noted that Anderson’s newfound journey will be a major highlight for the film.

“Like what Keanu was saying about Thomas Anderson’s journey, I think everyone can relate to feeling disempowered and claiming one’s self.”

The first film of the franchise debuted back in 1999. The science action-packed feature was a game-changer. Not only did fans get two follow-up movies, but also a series of comics and video games.

Reeves has become a household name since, starring in several blockbuster films.

The Matrix Resurrections is currently showing at theatres nationwide.