Regina King’s son, 26, dies by suicide

HOLLYWOOD has come together to support actress Regina King, following the tragic suicide of her son Ian Alexander Jr on Friday. He had just turned 26 on Wednesday.

Alexander was the 51-year-old actress’ only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The pair divorced in 2007 after ten years of marriage.

Alexander was a practicing musician and DJ. Performing under the name Desduné, Alexander had been preparing to perform several shows in Los Angeles later this month.

His most recent single, Green Eyes, was released earlier this month. King shared the track on her Instagram last week, showing support for her son.

The mother-son pair were frequently seen together on the red carpet, including the LACMA Art+ Film Gala and various awards shows. Most recently, he had appeared alongside King to help commemorate his mother’s achievements in entertainment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in October 2021.