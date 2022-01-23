Regina King’s son, 26, dies by suicide

HOLLYWOOD has come together to support actress Regina King, following the tragic suicide of her son Ian Alexander Jr on Friday. He had just turned 26 on Wednesday.
Alexander was the 51-year-old actress’ only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The pair divorced in 2007 after ten years of marriage.
Alexander was a practicing musician and DJ. Performing under the name Desduné, Alexander had been preparing to perform several shows in Los Angeles later this month.
His most recent single, Green Eyes, was released earlier this month. King shared the track on her Instagram last week, showing support for her son.
The mother-son pair were frequently seen together on the red carpet, including the LACMA Art+ Film Gala and various awards shows. Most recently, he had appeared alongside King to help commemorate his mother’s achievements in entertainment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in October 2021.
Alexander’s death was confirmed by a public relations representative for King. No further details have been made available.
“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”
Fans and fellow celebrities responded to the tragic news with messages of support for the star.
“Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing,” Atlantic writer Jemele Hill tweeted early Saturday morning. “May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace.”
Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, tweeted: “She needs all the grace and light that can flow her way right now.”
King had repeatedly spoken about the close relationship she shared with her son. Following her divorce, she shared with People about the tough journey of being a single parent.
“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she told the magazine at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”