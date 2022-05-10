Reimagine the way you work

FOR the majority of graphic designers, Adobe’s Creative Cloud service has been the de facto standard in graphic design for the longest time. However, those softwares require artistic and technical skills to unlock their full potential, which is one of the reasons that many do not end up picking it up.

Founded in 2013, Canva is an Australian graphic design platform that allowed users to create their own designs with just a click and allowed people to design without much technical skills. The free-to-use platform offers templates that made it accessible for many, and this is the reason so many flocked towards it.

In 2021, Canva launched a video editing tool, and just recently announced its intention to compete with Google and Microsoft in the office software category, with website and whiteboard products.

The 2022 Canva Create event was held on Sept 15, where the company unveiled Canva Docs, Canva Websites, Canva Whiteboards, and new features for Canva Video, Canva Presentations, and Canva Print.

Canva Docs

The Beta for Canva Docs is launching later this year, so you’ll need to join a waitlist to get a feel for the program. For Docs, Canva promises tools you know and love, combined with familiar text editing and formatting options, plus a range of new features designed to maximise productivity and collaboration.

Putting accessible design first, Docs has a drag-and-drop editor and hassle-free data visualisation tools to make your data beautiful and easy to digest.

You can also share your work with interactive features just like a website, down to tracking engagement, with Design Insights.

Canva Docs boasts built-in analytics that allows you to see how your audience interacts with your Doc. Besides that, you’ll always be on your toes because you can also turn your Docs into Decks for presentations in just a couple of clicks.

The stylish new word processing tool also allows users to embed other Canva projects into their documents, such as presentations, videos, and even digital whiteboards, so now you won’t have to switch between apps to edit anything.