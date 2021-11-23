Reinventing herself

English singer Jesy Nelson embarks on her new chapter without Little Mix

Nelson is looking forward for the world to hear her vocally on her own as she embarks on a solo career. — PHOTO COURTESY OF JESY NELSON

EVERY successful girl group has a point in their timeline when one of their members decides to depart and pursue a solo career. From Beyonce to Camila Cabello, there have been many female chanteuses who have forged successful musical careers upon leaving their group. Jesy Nelson, formerly of Little Mix fame, has officially been added to the list. Nelson first rose to the spotlight as a member of the successful girl group, Little Mix. Upon winning The X Factor in 2011, the group which was formed by Simon Cowell cemented themselves as one of the British pop behemoths of the decade. Despite the accolades and record-breaking tunes, Nelson always hoped to make it on her own. “When you are in a group, you do not get to tell your story. It is really hard to get across your own personal story when there is four people. Though I loved what I did with Little Mix, it is not necessarily the music I would listen to. I am an R&B and hip-hop girl.” In May this year, the British singer finally got her wish after departing from the group five months prior. Speaking during a recent Southeast Asia Zoom conference, Nelson opens up her newfound confidence as a soloist and her debut single, Boyz.

Was it tough to discover your musical path as a solo artiste? “That was actually the easiest part for me because this is the artiste I have always wanted to be. Like musically creative and it came really naturally. When I went into the studio, the first song that I wrote was the first single, which is crazy because that never happens. “Normally when you go into the studio, you write about 20 to 30 songs that will get put in the bin. And then you eventually find your sound. But since I had this idea, it just happened so naturally. And yeah, I ended up writing the first single in the first session. It was meant to be.” Speaking of the single, why did you choose to sample P.Diddy’s Bad Boys for Life? “The idea came about because I was going through a break-up. And I was in my bed feeling sorry for myself, thinking honestly why do I choose these boys? Why do I like bad boys? And then I thought: ‘Do you know what? I need to write a song about this!’ This is going to be something so many girls can relate to. “And then obviously, I thought of the original Bad Boys for Life, and how sick it will be to sample it. Also, I just love it because that is genuinely the music that I grew up on as a kid. For people that do not know me outside of Little Mix, the 2000s’ R&B and hip hop is my thing. I am obsessed with it. I love it. So, to bring that into my music now just felt so right.” What is your favourite lyric from the song and why does it mean so much to you? “Every lyric in it relates to me one hundred per cent. Probably ‘My mama won’t see what I see in ya’ because that is genuinely the most honest, true lyric in that song. Whenever I get a boyfriend, my mum is like ‘no Jesy, he is not for you’ after meeting him for five seconds. That is my mum – classic Jan. She is just literally not interested unless they are like the Prince or King of England.”