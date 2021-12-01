Remembering a Beatle

MONDAY marked the 20th anniversary of the day George Harrison succumbed to cancer.

Surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr honoured Harrison with social media tributes, as did Olivia, Harrison’s widow.

McCartney posted a photo of himself and Harrison in the studio with the caption: “Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul.”

Similarly, Starr posted a photo of himself and Harrison smoking cigars and wrote: “Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo,” with the post ending with a flurry of emojis.

Harrison’s widow’s tribute was a psychedelic-styled post that featured a snippet of “Within You, Without You”, his Indian-inspired contribution to the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

Harrison’s death anniversary comes just days after the premiere on Disney+ of The Beatles: Get Back three-part documentary that shows the Fab Four recording their iconic Let It Be album.

The latest documentary series about the English rock band, the series drew from material that was originally captured for a 1970 documentary of the album by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

Though the documentary series consists of three episodes at two to three hours in length each, The Beatles: Get Back was initially conceived as a feature film.

Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, the series has been well received critically by both critics and regular audiences.