Remembering a Golden icon

IN the wake of Betty White’s passing, actor Don Cheadle is fondly remembering his time working with the actress.

The Academy Award nominee, 57, paid tribute to the late beloved actress and comedian Friday on Twitter, following the news of her death at age 99.

“Betty was the best of the best,” Cheadle briefly began in his post.

He and White starred together in the Golden Girls spinoff, The Golden Palace, which ran for one season between 1992 and 1993 on CBS.

Following the parent show’s finale, it saw White’s character Rose running a Miami hotel with Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia (Estelle Getty), sans Bea Arthur’s Dorothy.

Cheadle played Roland Wilson, one of two members of the hotel’s previous staff that stayed on after the trio bought the business.

“When we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the [director of photography] to get the lighting right between my chocolate and Betty’s white! She was either a ghost or I was the shadow,“ he continued in the two-part tweet.

“I came on set one day and Betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in an attempt to accommodate for it.”

Cheadle said no one had asked her to do it, and it was just one small example of White’s overflowing generosity.

Another was how she recommended a veterinarian to him for his dogs, whom he still sees to this day.

“She was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed,“ Cheadle wrote, sharing a promo image of himself and White.

White’s peaceful death came days before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan 17.

Producers of White’s centennial birthday special, Betty White: 100 Years Young, have assured that they “will go forward“ with the film’s one-day release in select theaters on Jan 17.