Remembering comedian Gilbert Gottfried

ICONIC comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died after a long battle with a rare disease. The Aladdin star was 67 when he took his last breath in Manhattan. His family broke the news of his passing on Gottfried’s official Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” wrote his family in a joint statement. They added: “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

According to his publicist and long time friend, Glenn Schwartz, the comedian’s death was due to complications from myotonic dystrophy type 2.

Gottfried, who performed comedy for over 50 years, was adored for his crude humour, political incorrectness and shrill voice. As his representative best puts it, “because his live performances put aside political correctness while he delivers jokes that know no boundaries.”

His influence in comedy even gave him life as an actor, appearing in films like Beverly Hills Cop II and Aladdin as the iconic parrot. Aside from his representative, other actors have also come forth to pay their respect and honour his work.

Sienfeld actor Jason Alexander, wrote on Twitter: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried”

While Tiffany Hadish simply wrote: “This is a sad day”, along posting a picture of Gottfried.

The late comedian is survived by his wife, daughter, son, sister and nephew.