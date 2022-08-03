Resident Evil drops the ball

IS nothing sacred anymore? If Netflix remade Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, I’d suspect it would be a series that would be one half a teen drama about teenagers in high school finding out they can move things with their minds.

The other half would be about the main character Luke Skywalker finding out that the teacher who has been bullying him and his sister Leia is actually their father. Also, Leia would now be a vegan.

That is what Netflix’s Resident Evil series is – a bastardisation of the Resident Evil videogame franchise.

Loosely based on the events and characters in the video games, Netflix’s Resident Evil focuses on two timelines revolving around the same characters.

In the first, taking place in the early 2020s, Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his twin daughters, Billie (Siena Agudong) and Jade (Tamara Smart), grapple with not only dark secrets behind the twins’ birth, but also Wesker’s mysterious past.

At the same time, Wesker’s employers, the infamous Umbrella Corporation, are up to their usual unethical, bordering on war crime, human rights infringing business and science practices. This time, it’s in the form of a new drug called Joy, containing trace amounts of the T-virus that has been responsible for turning humans into zombies in every past Resident Evil media.

The second timeline takes place about a decade in the future, with an adult Jade attempting to understand the mutation of the T-virus in a world that has collapsed due to a zombie outbreak.

That’s about it. Out of every character from the source material, Wesker is the only ‘familiar’ one, but the blonde, white video game character is now a bald, Black man in the Netflix version.

The “race-change” isn’t an issue, especially as Lance Reddick – a heavyweight actor – essentially carries the entire season on his back because everything else is truly, undeniably and unequivocally garbage.