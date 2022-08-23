Residents furious over Fast X shoot, illegal races

WHILE the world excitedly awaits the next whacky Fast and Furious instalment to drop next April, the same can’t be said for the residents of Los Angeles’ Angelino Heights neighbourhood.

Ever since Fast and the Furious premiered in 2001, fans have made a beeline to Angelino Heights to gawk at Bob’s Market, the store ‘owned’ by the film’s Toretto family, along with the fictional family’s quaint Victorian house.

But unlike the nearby house where The WB series Charmed was shot, Bob’s Market and the ‘Toretto house’ have become a destination for more than just snapping selfies.

Nearly every night, car enthusiasts spin out doing donuts at high speeds in front of the store, in addition to racing and doing street takeovers throughout the area.