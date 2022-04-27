Retired action star Bruce Willis gets a moving comic book cover tribute

ACTOR Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming is extremely grateful for the support her husband has been receiving. Since his recent aphasia diagnosis and retirement were announced, fans and celebrities have shown tremendous support for the 67-year-old star and his family.

And last Saturday, one fan took the love to a whole new level. Heming, who has two daughters with Willis, shared the special comic book-style tribute created by a supporter of the legendary Die Hard actor, along with a thank you message.

On the cover, which is titled Bruce, the movie star is seen holding a ‘World’s Best Father’ mug while cuddling a baby on his left arm. The image also included several elements that recalled some of his most famous movies.

According to the illustrator, Cassady Benson, the print was created with Loot Comics to show love for Willis upon the news of his diagnosis. “When we heard the news of Bruce’s diagnosis, we wanted to make a tribute that highlights some of his many accomplishments while maintaining focus on him as the hero.

“It was hard to pick just a few so as not to overcrowd the piece. In the end, I chose my favourites: Moonlighting, 12 Monkeys, Look Who’s Talking, Die Hard, Pulp Fiction and The Fifth Element.”

News of Willis’s aphasia diagnosis was made last month by his family through a joint post on Instagram. The condition affects his cognitive abilities, including his ability to read and remember his lines. Hence, he decided to leave the industry for good.

In her post about the tribute to her husband, Heming wrote: “Empathy, compassion and appreciation really live on in the best of ways. Thank you for all your continued love and for sharing your experiences. It is not lost on me or my family.”

She went on to compliment the comic issue that was dedicated to honouring her husband’s work.

“As my husband would say, ‘it’s a framed one,” Heming said of the artwork. “Out to the frame it goes.”

Aside from Willis’s cartoon figure, the comic issue also features Bruce’s date of birth.

Heming also revealed that Willis has been keeping active at home. According to her, he often spends quality time with his young daughters.