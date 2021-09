IT IS tempting to say that singer Esty Richard is making a comeback to the music scene. But the former lead of pop rock band Once Upon A Time There Was A Sausage Named Bob tells theSun that she never really went away.

“We never disbanded, by the way,” Esty said, laughing, “That’s something we’re proud of”.

In the early 2010s, the band that Esty was part of were the talk of the indie scene. The music landscape then was very different compared to what it has become now.

“It’s just that we all went to do our own thing. We branched out doing our personal work. But every once in a while, we still jammed together”.

Trading priorities

For six years after the band “broke up”, Esty spent her time working in the corporate world.

“The music stopped because I wanted to focus on my professional career. It was not a decision that I made, it came naturally when I got my first corporate job and all my energy was focused on it,” she added.

While working in corporate sales, Esty was still writing music on the side.

“At first, it did feel weird (writing for others),” she said.

“But I think as I grew as a musician, I began to understand that perhaps some songs that I wrote needed a voice other than mine. So, it was either I sell the song or give it to another musician or artiste friend.”

So, Esty worked with a goal – to save some money so that in 2020, she could go back fully to the music world without having to worry about finances.

“I wanted to move to Bali or Langkawi and focus on music, travelling and all that kind of stuff. At the start of 2020, I thought: ‘Let’s get back into the music scene again’.”

Then, the pandemic hit.

Return to music

Despite the pandemic forcing her to take her corporate work home, Esty said that it could also be considered a blessing in disguise.

Working from home meant that if she ever wanted a break, music could fill her free time.

Restless with the pandemic, Esty released her new single Through My Mind in the middle of this year.

“I just wanted to dance and to find something on Spotify that was mine to dance to. It’s a dance song and during this time of pandemic, I didn’t want to write a sad song because that would amplify the whole situation,” Esty said.

“I also hoped that others who listened to it would feel: ‘Okay, we can get through this. Let’s rave at some point in the future after the pandemic is over’,” she quipped.

As she continues on her path to become a full-fledged musician again, Esty said there are plans for new songs and even remixes of the current single.

“I’ve been working with talented producers who really liked my single, and they will be adding their own twist to it. One of the remixes will have the drum and bass, which I’m waiting in anticipation to hear.”