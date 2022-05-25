Return of a hero

The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series lets Star Wars fans revisit one of their childhood icons

FOR years, Star Wars fans have been asking for a movie or a TV series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi Master who left an indelible impact in the legendary sci-fi franchise. Thus, when it was announced in 2019 that Disney would be developing a six-episode limited TV series set 10 years after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005), with Ewan McGregor returning to the role that he embodied during the prequel trilogy (1999-2005), it was as if millions of voices cried out in celebration. With Obi-Wan Kenobi set to premiere on Disney+ this Friday, theSun was given the opportunity to attend the series’ global press conference via Zoom, to hear McGregor talk about donning the robe once again. Joining him were series director Deborah Chow, fresh from her success on The Mandalorian, and Moses Ingram who plays one of Obi-Wan’s antagonists, the Inquisitor Reva. For McGregor, the series became an opportunity for him to close the gap between his version of Obi-Wan, and how the character was portrayed by Sir Alec Guinness in the original Star Wars movie trilogy (1977-1983). McGregor noted Episodes I to III of the prequels showed Obi-Wan’s evolution from “padawan to Jedi to somebody who’s sitting on the Jedi Council”. And this series would see a more ‘broken’ version of that former hero. He said: “For 10 years, Obi-Wan has been in hiding. He can't communicate with any of his old comrades and he's living a pretty solitary life. He's not able to use the Force. So, in a way, he's lost his faith. It's like somebody who's stepped away from their religion or something, if you like.” In Guinness’ portrayal of Obi-Wan, McGregor called him a “wise, sage-like spiritual man who was living in the desert alone”, watching over Luke Skywalker. “My Obi-Wan now is just a bit closer to his,” he added.

McGregor also spoke about reuniting with Hayden Christensen, who is reprising the role of Darth Vader in the series. The two bonded when filming the prequels, but had lost touch over the years. However, McGregor said: “Looking at him on set was like the last 17 years didn’t happen at all. It was really peculiar.” Chow explained how important it was to include Christensen’s Vader in the series, saying: “When we were developing the material, we were really looking at the character of Obi-Wan and ... what was important in his life, what are the relationships that were meaningful. And obviously, the history coming out of Revenge of the Sith is so strong and it's so powerful that it really felt like, for us, [that] there'd be so much weight coming into this story that was connected to Anakin Vader. “So, I think it just felt natural that, obviously, it would be Hayden and that, you know, we would continue this relationship in the series.” Chow added that everyone was aware of the significance of the series to the greater Star Wars canon. “Obviously, we have these huge legacy iconic characters and we're in between two trilogies,” she said. “So, I think ... the biggest thing we were looking [at] is to respect the canon and respect what's been done, but we also needed to have an original story and ... have an original vision for it.” Aside from Vader, Obi-Wan will also face new enemies in the series, including the Inquisitor played by Ingram. Both McGregor and Ingram did lightsaber fight training together, and joked that it was a good way to get to know each other.

Describing Reva, Ingram said: “She's really smart and she plays the offense and she's always 10 steps ahead. She is a subordinate of Darth Vader and she's going to do everything she can to get the job done to the best of her ability. And I think I was most intrigued by just her fervour for what she does.” Ingram also gave credit to Chow for welcoming her and caring about her own thoughts of who Reva might be, and even how she would look. “Hair, in particular,” she said. “Her hair was different in the initial envisioning of the character. And it was just something that my hair didn't do naturally, but Deb [Chow] was so great about, you know, hearing me out on that [and] that's how we ended up with the braids.” When asked to name their favourite Star Wars movie or series, each gave a different answer. McGregor said: “My favourite is Episode IV: A New Hope because [it’s] the one that changed my life, I suppose. In many ways. “[I was] a kid watching that movie and when I hear the words Star Wars, I always think of C3PO and R2D2 going through the desert, through the sand, and that's the first image.”