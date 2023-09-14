Return to the high seas

NETFLIX’S latest hit, One Piece’s live-action second season, could return to the platform as early as next year. In an interview with Variety, Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein confirmed that the scripts are ready.

Unfortunately, there is one major setback: production of a second season of the TV series based on pirates will not begin until Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike is dealt with.

“Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly and that is a possibility,” Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements told Variety.

“Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air.”

The Netflix series has become something of an anomaly in the anime community since its Aug 31 premiere: a rare success story for a faithful live-action medium adapted from an anime and manga. It debuted as the top show on the streamer with 18.5 million views, a feat Clements says “exceeded” Netflix’s expectations.

“I think Netflix is looking at various situations about how many episodes they do and whether they break them up,” Adelstein said.

“I think they’re trying to figure that out right now. I suspect we’ll hear from them in the next couple of weeks. There seems to be a lot of impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we’re just waiting for that.”

The second season of Netflix’s One Piece would need to expand its audience beyond the existing fanbase of the manga and anime more than the first season had done, Adelstein told Variety.

“We’re getting a lot of family viewing and that is really the key: is to bring in the non-fans and people who aren’t aware of the IP because the show stands on its own and you get people to watch it and people really love it,” Adelstein said.