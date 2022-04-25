Return to the hood

KGF: Chapter 2 is a solid commercial flick

PRASHANTH Neel returns as writer-director for KGF: Chapter 2, featuring Yash as Rocky, a good-hearted criminal. The original film was about a young guy who comes to Bombay and becomes a well-known criminal. Then he’s taken to Karnataka, where he becomes much more famous: he becomes the saviour of the people of KGF, a hidden mining town. Before diving into the action, Chapter 2 begins with a recap that informs the viewer of the previous film’s key moments and characters. Continuing from where the story left off, Rocky (Yash) has taken control of the KGF, with all of the power and people on his side. Now he has larger fights ahead, as Adheera (Sanjay Dutt), who was believed to be dead, seeks to take control of the Gold Field. Rocky’s comrades in the first chapter, on the other hand, have turned against him, and they, too, have set their sights on the throne. In addition, Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon), the Prime Minister, proclaims Rocky to be India’s most wanted criminal and pursues him.

Rocky’s seeming heroism to the people of KGF is now eroding. He appears to be becoming greedy, driving the workers to their breaking point, but there’s something more going on that we don’t learn about until much later. The premise of the film revolves around how Rocky manages all of these challenges and whether or not he keeps control over KGF. Chapter 2 is jam-packed with self-aggrandising dialogue, blisteringly edited and performed action sequences, and a lot of slow-motion ogling of Rocky’s unmistakably sleek 70s outfit and flowing hair. This film is completely about celebrating its star. Sanjay Dutt has a great start and then hits big with a few of build-up shots in the end. Raveena Tandon, a talented actress, is introduced in the second half of the film and does an excellent job as an impactful character with Yash. Despite arriving late in the story, she makes an indelible imprint. The role of the lead actress, Srinidhi Shetty, appears to be inadequate at first but improves by the midway point of the film.