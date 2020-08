Author Emma Donoghue was best known for historical novels before contemporary novel Room (2010) made her famous. Considering Room was made into an Oscar winning movie, anticipation is naturally high for Akin.

The story revolves around Noah Selvaggio, a widower who was in the midst of preparing for a trip to Nice, the city where he was born, for his 80th birthday.

However his perfect plans are thrown out of the window when he is forced to bring his 11-year-old great-nephew, Michael, with him.

While it may seem like a grand adventure, Noah must deal with his family issues especially pertaining to Michael whose father died of drug overdose and his mother is doing time.

Michael’s grandmother who was taking care of him also succumbed to complications due to diabetes.

As Noah tries to show Michael a new world through travel, he also reflects on his own life. It is not all smooth sailing for the both of them but the ending will leave you satisfied.