WHEN NYPD detectives Michael Bennett and Antrole Martens are ambushed during a drug bust, Martens ends up dead.

A distraught Bennett is bent on revenge against the people responsible for his partner’s death.

While recovering from his injuries, Bennett takes the opportunity to investigate several cold cases involving the murders of drug runners and their suppliers.

He has a personal stake in this, as his son Brian is currently serving a sentence in a prison for the possession and distribution of narcotics.

Juggling the impending legal proceedings and his own domestic issues, Bennett also finds out that there is contract out on his life.

Not wanting to put his family members in danger, he accepts the offer from a friend to relocate his family to Maine for the summer.

There, Bennett teams up with an old partner – worrying his current live-in nanny and girlfriend, Mary Catherine.

How Bennett manages to turn the tables on those hunting him is the primary source of the excitement in this action-thriller.

Authors James Patterson and James O. Born have developed a good story, offering readers yet another exciting book in the Michael Bennett series.

Although the story mainly concerns drug busts, readers also get to enjoy reading how Bennett goes about protecting his family, while in pursuit of a professional assassin.

