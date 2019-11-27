Book review: Beast

AUTHOR Krishna Udayasankar has written books that touch on Hindu mythology and Indian folklore. She continues to do so in this book which revolves around Saimha, human beings who can shapeshift.

The story begins with drug dealers getting ripped apart and partially eaten by a seemingly invincible creature whom a witness described as a lion.

We are then introduced to Prithvi, an enforcer of a secret society of Saimhas tasked with finding the creature, and Aditi, a local cop.

Their paths cross during the course of the investigation, which leads to a young Saimha called Tara who is linked to Prithvi’s past.

The story veers between the present and the past so that we can understand more of this secret world through the eyes of Prithvi, a man who suffered abuse as a child, and who found his home among those who are special like him.

The central plot is interesting, but there are many holes that require more explanation.

There is forbidden love and a murder mystery. The biggest flaw I would say is that some characters could be fleshed out more.

With plot elements that include the legend of Hindu deity Vishnu’s transformation in order to kill an evil invincible king, to how Saimhas are trying to rule the world with their power, this book can be made into an intriguing Bollywood movie.