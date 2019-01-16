Book review: Blue Skies Travel Guide: Borneo

AUTHOR David Bowden is an award-winning freelance journalist based in Malaysia. He has contributed to many travel publications in the past.

This is his first book in the Blue Skies Travel Guide series, which is published by the same publisher of the Enchanting series of travel books to which Bowden has contributed in the past.

Unlike the Enchanting series which are great souvenirs and coffee-table books, The Blue Skies Travel Guide series offer more compact-size books, and hence, make for a better guide book for travellers who don’t want to lug around something cumbersome.

Focusing on the natural world, this book covers the Bornea island comprising Malaysia’s Sabah and Sarawak states, Brunei and Indonesia’s Kalimantan.

Flip through the pages and you can read up the history, flora and fauna, national parks, local cuisine, travel tips and, more importantly, the customs and etiquette among the different people on this big island.

The book covers the kind of things someone new to this part of the world should know and also would like to know.

There are tips on how to get to some of this stunning places, what to shop and where to stay. Essentially, this is a light guide to your travel adventure in Borneo, arming you with just enough information to help you get by.

It may not be as in-depth as the Lonely Planet series of books but it contains enough information to help you get by and beautiful pictures to soothe your eyes. It also makes for a nice keepsake from your holiday adventure.