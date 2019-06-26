Book review: Daisy Jones & The Six

THE BOOK is about a fictitious rock band (some say loosely based on Fleetwood Mac) called Daisy Jones & The Six, which was huge in the 1970s but surprisingly disbanded on July 12, 1979.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid writes the book like a documentary script, with the dialogue going back and forth between a wide variety of characters.

Essentially, the story is told “in the band members’ own words” about how the band was formed with Daisy as the enigmatic lead singer, its soaring success, problems within the band (affairs, rivalries) and what ultimately led to the band’s break up.

There is a tiny twist at the end of the book (nothing overly dramatic) that ultimately grounds the story, and explains why the quest to find the answers was so important.

The book is being adapted as a web-series (with Reese Witherspoon as executive producer). It will be interesting to see how that turns out, as Reid’s style of writing gives a vivid picture of the world that her characters exist in.

Reid has also incorporated lyrics of the songs that were ‘performed’ by the band. Makes you wonder how they will sound once set to music.