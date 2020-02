THIS is the third edition of Chew’s Hotel Tales series of books, and fans of the first two might appreciate it. Behind all the smiles that those in the hospitality industry put on for guests, there is a lot of blood, sweat and tears to ensure that those who stay or visit their hotel have a good experience.

Some of the contributors actually share their names, but others prefer to be anonymous. The stories don’t name the perpetrators but do provide you wonderful examples of human behaviour.

Aside from amiable celebrities and fussy guests, public relations nightmares and catastrophic disasters, you also have instances when the staff have to put up with guests having supernatural sightings. There is also the danger of predatory people who try to force themselves on hotel staff.

The stories are something most of us can relate to, especially those of us who have to deal with difficult people on a daily basis.

This book series is a must-read for those who want to get into customer service or the hospitality industry. Being quick on your feet and working well with others is always helpful.