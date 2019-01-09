Book review: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (The Original Screenplay)

ROWLING continues to cash in on her Harry Potter franchise (and who are we to judge her?) with this published screenplay of the second movie from the Fantastic Beasts series (a prequel of sorts to the Harry Potter saga).

Just as a reminder, her book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (published in 2001) is essentially a guidebook about the magical creatures that are found in the Harry Potter series.

The ‘author’ Newt Scamander was mentioned in the Harry Potter stories but now we can see him in the movies (five are scheduled to be produced) that predate events in the Harry Potter books.

With the success of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay (based on the first movie) and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play, the publisher is probably hoping for the same ecstatic response to the screenplay to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

But the movie’s under-performance at the box office might affect sales somewhat. Nonetheless, the story of how Scamander is called upon by Albus Dumbledore to stop evil wizard Grindelwald’s plans to take over not only the wizarding world, but also the world of Muggles (regular folk like us) is an interesting one full of adventure, twists, and some heartbreak.

Though it is a screenplay, you are able to envision the characters, the setting and the drama through your mind’s eye.

If you are a fan of Rowling’s wizarding world, this book will be a nice addition. If you did not care for the movie, this book isn’t going to change your mind.