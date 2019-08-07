Book review: Frankissstein

THIS book is an interesting read because the story is told from the viewpoint of two different people, who live in two different eras.

The first story begins in 1816 and follows Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein, who recalls what led her to write her classic story about man playing God and essentially bringing the dead back to life.

We also learn more about Mary, who has run off with poet Percy Shelley (a bit of a scandal actually), and how despite the idyllic life she initially led, things have taken a turn for the worse.

The second story is set in modern-day America, focusing on a young transgender doctor called Ry, who is fascinated by artificial intelligence.

They (Ry’s preferred pronoun) meets and falls in love with Victor Stein, a celebrated scientist, who has done some interesting but controversial research involving AI.

Personally, I find the first story more compelling, as Jeanette Winterson unearths many compelling aspects about Mary’s life through sharing her love story, her intelligence, and her heartbreak at losing her children and husband at an early age.

A mysterious figure is also thrown into the mix, adding more intrigue to Mary’s story.

Ry’s story does not start out as being interesting initially, but things get more compelling towards the end, courtesy of a character who was initially not taken seriously.