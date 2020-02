By K.K. WONG

CONTROVERSIAL subjects are never easy to address, and it’s doubly difficult when you are a teenager. To understand the full ramifications is hard enough, but to actually pen a novel ( a debut no less) that is honest, eye-opening and heartfelt – well, you have to take your hat off to author Camryn Garrett.

Full Disclosure is about being HIV positive, and the heartache that comes with it.

Simone Garcia-Hampton is a teenager on the cusp of womanhood. She was born HIV positive and had to learn the hard way about people’s reaction to the news.

As she matures, life gets in the way of staying in the background.

After an unpleasant and hurtful reaction from a person she thought to be her soul mate to her disclosure about her status, Simone knows to keep it to herself.

And where staying safe is concerned, she knows that celibacy is – technically – the best way. But then there is Miles Austin: intelligent, funny and way too sexy for Simone to resist. She’s drawn to him but her secret is weighing heavy on her.

Worse, someone knows the truth and is threatening to tell all unless she stays away from Miles ...

This is a captivating debut novel from one so young. It is touching, refreshing and thought-provoking. It gives both sides of the coin, tells about people’s ignorance and the stereotyping that comes with the stigma.

It’s bold and it’s honest, and would be the perfect book for youngsters to learn more about HIV. Kudos to the author. – K.K. Wong