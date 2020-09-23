Book review: My Brilliant Friend

ANOTHER masterpiece from one of Italy’s most acclaimed authors, the somewhat reclusive Ferrante, My Brilliant Friend (which has been adapted into a TV series) is the story of friendship between Elena and Lila.

As the author tells us the story of the two women from the time they were schoolgirls until they reach adulthood, we also learn the story of a nation (Italy before and after World War I), and that of a series of eclectic characters.

As the world around them changes, so do these young women. We go on this journey with them and in many ways, thanks to the author’s storytelling style, are able to relate to them.