Book review: Out of the Dark

By K.K. WONG

AUTHOR David Baldacci wrote on this book’s preface: Read this book. You’ll thank me later”, and I must say that I mirror that sentiment exactly.

Out of the Dark is a mesmerising read. The fourth book in the Orphan X series, this is one book that you find you’ll be hard pressed to put down once you start.

But be forewarned. It’s action packed and very graphic, and thus rather violent. But even if you have to skip those bits, you would still want to carry on reading.

Evan Smoak is Orphan X. As a boy, he was taken from his foster home and inducted into a top-secret Cold War programme.

Trained to be a lethal weapon, he grew up doing whatever was required to keep his country safe.

But when he discovered that things are not as it should be, he got out and becomes a knight in shining armour, known as the Nowhere Man, to those who can’t help themselves.

In Out of the Dark, Evan finds himself up against the most powerful man on earth.

President Jonathan Bennett has reached his position by no easy or clean means, and he intends to tie up all loose ends to ensure that his terrible deeds in the past remain a secret.

Evan is one of the loose ends.

While the president wants Evan eliminated, Evan in turn, wants to eliminate the president who is morally corrupt in the most profound sense.

He also wants to know why Bennett is so obsessed with eradicating all traces of his 1997 mission.

But then, how do you kill the most powerful and well-protected man on earth?

It would need all of Evan’s skill and knowledge just to stay alive long enough to accomplish this mission.

A desperate call for help from an unfortunate seeking Evan’s special kind of service is the last thing he needs.

Absolutely riveting, this is a brilliant piece of fiction.