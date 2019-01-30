Book review: Perfect Liars

THE first thing about this book that caught my attention was the dedication.

It read: ‘For my parents, who are so lucky to have me.’

Don’t you just love her?

And like the dedication, the book takes a rather unorthodox look at friendship.

The story revolves around three friends – Nancy, Georgia, and Lila.

But when you read deeper into the story, you find that their friendship is tied to an incident in their past.

They actually don’t seem to like each other all that much.

Sixteen years ago, at an elite boarding school, they did something unspeakable, forging a bond of silence between them.

Now, all are in their 30s with successful lives, but the secret is getting to be too much of a burden for one of them.

Lila wants to tell all, and that would be a disaster.

Desperate, Georgia calls for a meeting, hoping that Nancy could solve their problem the way she has always done.

But right from the start, nothing goes according to plan, and as the evening spirals out of control, you wonder how far a person would go to protect the life she has built ...

An intriguing plot by author Rebecca Reid, with a somewhat predictable ending.

But the loose ends are tied up nicely, which makes it a pleasant read. -by K.K. Wong