Book review: Postscript

FANS of Cecelia Ahern Ahern’s PS. I Love You would really want to get their hands on this book.

In the first book, the widowed Holly started receiving letters from her late husband Gerry instructing her to do certain things, with the belief that this will help her move on with her life.

In this book, which takes place seven years after Gerry’s death and six years after she read his last letter, Holly is now struggling to sell her house and move in with her new love Gabriel.

However, when she helps her sister Ciara record a podcast in front of a live audience where she talks about Gerry’s letters, it inspires a group of dying people to start their own PS. I Love You club, and they enlist Holly’s help in writing letters to their loved ones whom they will soon leave behind.

Initially reluctant, Holly is soon drawn in to help them. However, this along with other personal issues takes a toll on her relationship with Gabriel.

It also opens her eyes to her own relationship with Gerry, the real effect his letters had on her and how she can not only help those who are dying to leave something special for their loved ones, but help the living cope with their loss.

There is one moving part where she tries to convince a dying man that his need to record a certain message for his daughter’s wedding might actually makes things more awkward than special.

While PS, I Love You is essentially a beautiful love story, Postscript is a beautiful story about moving on.

How Holly really finds it in her to let go of the man she has loved and start to live for herself, is something readers will also discover while going with her on this journey.

While the vision of impending death looms large in this story, it is actually about embracing life for all it is worth.