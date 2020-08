FROM the blood-soaked opener in the dark underworld of Oslo to the sunny olive groves of Portugal and onwards through Cyprus, France and Mozambique, Rogue is a thrilling race against time to find a rogue agent, offering readers a dramatic ride, brilliant plotting, and superbly drawn characters.

After his career working for MI6 has been cut short, Marc Dane is now an operative in the Special Conditions Division of the pan-global Rubicon group. Founded by African millionaire boss, Ekko Solomon, Rubicon is a privately owned outfit fighting terror threats and organised cruelty around the world.

Helping Marc is his highly-trained sniper sidekick Lucy Keyes who was once in the US Army.

With the clock ticking, Marc and Lucy must stop a monstrous plot to destroy Rubicon.

Swallow is at his best here in this thriller that offers non-stop action and excitement.