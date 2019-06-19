Book review: The Doll Factory

THIS is Elizabeth Macneal’s first published novel, which has already been picked up for a TV series.

Set in Victorian London, the story revolves around twin sisters Iris and Rose who work in a factory painting doll faces. On top of being bullied by a nasty boss, Iris has to deal with Rose, whose beauty was marred after contracting measles, and her growing bitterness towards her.

Wishing for a better life and to improve her skill as an artist, Iris agrees to be a model for pre-Raphaelite artist Louis in exchange for proper art lessons. They fall in love, but Louis has a few secrets.

Iris also befriends Albie, a young man who does odd jobs to pay off his family debts. Albie later introduces her to Silas, a man who sells stuffed animals to artists, and enjoys collecting curiosities of the macabre kind.

Silas becomes obsessed with the beautiful Iris and longs to be with her. But Iris only has eyes for Louis. A resentful Silas then plans to have her to himself.

The story is interesting, with a heroine trying hard to rise above her station, and facing all sorts of obstacles along the way.

The characters also come across as products of their environment.

There is Silas, who starts off as a pitiful creature shunned for his physical deformities, while the seemingly perfect Louis has something to hide.

While Albie may not be anyone’s idea of a hero, his attempts to be better make his character likeable.

The sisters’ relationship also draws attention to the fact that one sister almost had it all, while the other is going to lose everything precious to her.

Overall, the interesting characters and the fact that Macneal has chosen not to romanticise this era, like what other writers have done, make this a good read.