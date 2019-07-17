Book review: The Farm

INSPIRED by an article she read about a surrogacy facility in India, author Ramos used that premise to tell her story about the immigrant experience living and working in the US through the eyes of Jane, a young Filipina single mother.

After leaving her useless American husband, Jane struggles to bring up her baby daughter, while looking for work with help from her cousin Ate.

When she learns about Golden Oaks, a facility where surrogate mothers are paid big money to carry and safely deliver babies of the rich and powerful, Jane signs up, leaving her child in the care of the ageing Ate.

Things seem fine initially, as Jane tries to get along with the other surrogates such as rule-breaker Lisa and the righteous Reagan. But she discovers that things are not as wonderful as advertised.

When Jane learns from a new surrogate that her cousin’s Ate’s catering business is taking off and her baby has been left in the care of others, a worried Jane is forced to take desperate measures to check in on her child.

Ramos, who moved to America from the Philippines as a young child, weaves an interesting story about how immigrants such as Jane come to America with hopes and dreams, but soon face the reality of their situation.

Ate’s story of an immigrant who takes on more than she can handle in order to send money to her family back home also might resonate with some of us.

The book is interesting because it provides much food for thought about the world we live in.