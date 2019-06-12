Book review: The First lady

THIS political thriller by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois kicks off with US President Harrison Tucker on a campaign trail making the final push for re-election.

Unfortunately for him, with barely a month before the election, Tucker finds himself caught in a compromising position by the media while leaving the Atlanta hotel with his mistress, Tammy Doyle.

Reeling from the scandal, Tucker tries to save his reputation as well as his marriage but is not able to hide media reports from his wife, Grace.

A furious and upset First Lady leaves the White House with her protection team, and heads for a riding farm to seek solace. But she suddenly disappears after giving her security detail the slip.

Her disappearance causes added tension to Secret Service Agent Sally Grissom, who heads the Presidential Protective Detail.

As a single mother to her teen daughter, Grissom has to cope with problems arising from her pending divorce.

Also, she has to keep the president safe as he tries to stop his declining popularity.

Meanwhile, the president’s Chief of Staff Parker Hoyt seems to know more about the disappearance than he is letting on.

Now, Grissom and her Secret Service team must race against time to find and save the First Lady before it’s too late.

The authors manage to keep readers on the edge with this fast-paced thriller.

And Grissom proves to be one tough cookie as a protagonist, combining her grit on the job with her responsibilities as a single mother. An exciting read.

