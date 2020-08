ANTHONY CRAIG is a delusional billionaire automaker and White House hopeful whose wife Elena is a ‘Kingfisher’, a Russian spy tasked with seducing and marrying wealthy men the KGB can manipulate.

It is a political thriller based upon conspiracy theories surrounding current US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania that is at once entertaining, frightening and thought-provoking.

Grace Elliott is a 40-something tabloid journalist who thinks she has a scoop – a porn star willing to reveal an affair with Craig – but her tabloid kills the story and instead sends her to Europe for a fluff piece about Elena Craig. Her investigation of Elena’s past reveals many mysterious gaps.

Elliott is soon targeted by the KGB. There are murders, torture, Russian thugs, romance, betrayal and car chases, all unfolding in short, easy-to-read chapters. An interesting read.