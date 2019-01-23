Book review: The Little Book of Ikigai

IKIGAI is a concept that the Japanese roughly translate as “a reason to get up in the morning”. And it’s the secret to their longevity, sensory beauty and mindfulness, too.

This concept has existed in Japan for centuries and is ingrained in the Japanese’s daily life and culture.

The five foundation pillars that are key to ikigai are: starting small; releasing yourself; harmony and sustainability; the joy of little things; and being in the here and now.

Author Ken Mogi gives an intricate insight into how ikigai works. His examples are all deeply rooted in Japanese culture – from sumo wrestling to how a sushi chef prepares his dish.

Ikigai will remind you to enjoy the little things in life, to really think about what it is that makes you happy and encourage you to work on it, with no expectation of reward.

All aspirations are given equal importance whether it is creating a leading global business or drawing a picture that pleases you.

Mogi’s book reminds us that success and money aren’t everything and that if we appreciate the here and now – the small moments that make up the bigger picture of life – then we can find our own purpose and be happy.

This book is an insightful and motivational read. Written in simple English, it will appeal to fans of Japanese culture, giving them a fresh perspective.

For those who know nothing about ikigai or Japan, this book should enlighten you and open your eyes.