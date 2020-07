THIS is the sequel to The Hazel Wood (2018) by Melissa Albert and we follow Alice who escaped the Hinterland, the dark fairy world she was born into.

Washed up in New York, she tries to build a new life for herself as a human.

Her only friend Ellery Finch who helped her escape is now tired of travelling through alternate dimensions and now wants to stay put.

There is also a hint of romance brewing between the two of them.

Meanwhile all those who followed Alice out of Hinterland into this world are now getting murdered in a manner that seems all too familiar. Alice must get to the bottom of this mystery before it is too late.

Recommended for those who read and liked the first book.