Book review: The Pharaoh Key

FOR A man living on borrowed time, Gideon Crew has never expected to find himself going on the adventure of a lifetime with his engineer colleague, Manuel Garza.

This story by Preston & Child begins when Crew loses his job at Effective Engineering Solutions, after the company shuts down without giving the workers prior notice.

Crew has been trying to come to terms with his doctor’s diagnosis that his brain tumour had detriorated, and that he only has two more months to live.

But as Crew and Garza are clearing their desks, they notice a nearby computer has just completed a calculation which it had been working on for over 43,000 hours.

It was from a secret project to decipher the ancient Phaistos Disk assigned by their boss five years ago.

Curious, Garza decides to download the information on a thumb drive, and suggests to Crew that they find the treasure together and split it between them.

As a dead man walking, Crew has nothing to lose, so he agrees to trek to the desolate Hala’ib Triangle in southeastern Egypt.

It’s a journey filled with dangers and misadventures along the way.

They meet an attractive British geologist named Imogen Blackburn, who joins them in the treasure hunt, which ends in the discovery of a lost civilisation in a remote valley.

The pace of the book is both engaging and riveting, all the way to the last page, as the reader joins the trio as they risk their lives to uncover the hidden treasure of the ancient Egyptian king.

It’s an exciting and captivating read.