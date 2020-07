This is author Erin Morgenstern’s second book after the successful The Night Circus.

The Starless Sea follows Zachary Ezra Rawlins, a graduate student who discovers a mysterious book hidden in a pile.

He is soon pulled into the various stories into the book until he comes across a story that is from his own childhood.

Confused by this, Zachary tries to follow a series of clues that he uncovers that leads him to places such as a secret club and an ancient library hidden far below the surface of the earth.

He soon finds a place in another realm. Along with some new friends, Zachary finds his true purpose in life.

The style in which the story is presented requires some patience initially.

But if you like fantasy fiction, then you will enjoy this book.