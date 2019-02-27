Book review: The Weight Of Our Sky

WRITTEN by first-time novelist Hanna Alkaf, the story is set during the race riots that broke out on May 13, 1969, in Kuala Lumpur.

It revolves around 16-year-old Melati Ahmad, who stuggles with a voice in her head (whom she refers to as a Djinn) that scares her with terrifying visions.

One night, when she is watching a film in a theatre with best friend Safiyah, riots break out after the general election results.

A band of thugs enter the cinema and single out the Malays.

Melati is saved by a Chinese lady called Auntie Bee, but is forced to leave Safiyah behind.

The guilt of leaving her friend, having to witness the terror and destruction around her, as well as her struggles to find her mother, causes Melati’s problems to escalate with the Djinn taunting and accusing her of bringing about the entire situation.

While stories set during this dark chapter of Malaysian history are not new, the story is uniquely told from the viewpoint of a young girl battling demons within.

Hanna also addresses the racism that led to this tragedy, but balances it out with stories of good people trying to do the right thing.

The title of the book is derived from an old Malay saying: “Dimana bumi dipijak, disitu langit dijunjung”, which will hopefully resonate with readers, reminding us that we all live under the same sky and should all do our part in holding it up.